Lake County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Lake County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren Township High School at Kenwood Academy High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 7
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.