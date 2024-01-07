Should you bet on Khalil Herbert finding his way into the end zone in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Bears vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Khalil Herbert score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Herbert has rushed for 583 yards (53 per game) on 120 carries with two touchdowns.

Herbert has also tacked on 18 catches for 121 yards (11 per game) and one touchdown.

Herbert has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Khalil Herbert Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 9 27 0 3 37 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 35 0 1 23 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 7 31 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 18 103 0 4 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 76 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Lions 16 35 0 2 6 0 Week 12 @Vikings 6 24 0 2 14 0 Week 14 Lions 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 8 0 1 4 0 Week 16 Cardinals 20 112 1 1 9 0 Week 17 Falcons 18 124 1 2 5 0

