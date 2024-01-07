Khalil Herbert has a good matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Packers concede 131.6 rushing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

On the ground, Herbert has run for 583 total yards (53 ypg) on 120 attempts while scoring two rushing TDs. Herbert has also reeled in 18 passes for 121 yards while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Herbert vs. the Packers

Herbert vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 41.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

Green Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Packers this season.

The rush defense of the Packers is allowing 131.6 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Packers have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 15 this season (0.9 per game).

Bears Player Previews

Khalil Herbert Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 60.5 (-118)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has hit the rushing yards over in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bears have passed 49.4% of the time and run 50.6% this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 120 of his team's 509 total rushing attempts this season (23.6%).

Herbert has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (8.6% of his team's 35 offensive TDs).

He has 14 red zone carries for 18.9% of the team share (his team runs on 54.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Falcons 12/31/2023 Week 17 18 ATT / 124 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/24/2023 Week 16 20 ATT / 112 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

