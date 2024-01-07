Khalil Herbert was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Herbert's stats below.

Herbert has season stats which include 583 rushing yards on 120 carries (4.9 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus 18 receptions on 29 targets for 121 yards.

Khalil Herbert Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Bears.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Herbert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 120 583 2 4.9 29 18 121 1

Herbert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 9 27 0 3 37 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 35 0 1 23 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 7 31 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 18 103 0 4 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 76 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Lions 16 35 0 2 6 0 Week 12 @Vikings 6 24 0 2 14 0 Week 14 Lions 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 8 0 1 4 0 Week 16 Cardinals 20 112 1 1 9 0 Week 17 Falcons 18 124 1 2 5 0

