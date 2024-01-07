Will Khalil Herbert Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Khalil Herbert was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Herbert's stats below.
Herbert has season stats which include 583 rushing yards on 120 carries (4.9 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus 18 receptions on 29 targets for 121 yards.
Khalil Herbert Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Bears.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Herbert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|120
|583
|2
|4.9
|29
|18
|121
|1
Herbert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|9
|27
|0
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|7
|35
|0
|1
|23
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|7
|31
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|18
|103
|0
|4
|19
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|10
|76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|16
|35
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|6
|24
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|6
|8
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|Cardinals
|20
|112
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 17
|Falcons
|18
|124
|1
|2
|5
|0
