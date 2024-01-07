When the Green Bay Packers (8-8) and Chicago Bears (7-9) play on January 7 at Lambeau Field, Jordan Love and Justin Fields will be under center for their respective sides. Which signal caller has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Jordan Love 12 Games Played 16 61.0% Completion % 63.1% 2,414 (201.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,843 (240.2) 16 Touchdowns 30 9 Interceptions 11 630 (52.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 248 (15.5) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Packers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Packers are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.3 per game), ranking 14th in the NFL.

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay is 11th in the NFL with 3,398 passing yards allowed (212.4 per game) and 19th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Packers are having trouble this season, with 2,106 rushing yards allowed (28th in NFL). They rank 22nd with 15 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Green Bay is 13th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 52.7%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 24th at 41.8%.

Bears Defensive Stats

