Will Justin Fields Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 18?
With the Chicago Bears squaring off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Justin Fields a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Bears vs Packers Anytime TD Bets
Will Justin Fields score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)
- Fields has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 630 yards (52.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
- Fields has rushed for a TD in four games (of 12 games played).
Justin Fields Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|24
|37
|216
|1
|1
|9
|59
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|16
|29
|211
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|11
|22
|99
|1
|1
|11
|47
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|28
|35
|335
|4
|1
|4
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|15
|29
|282
|4
|0
|11
|57
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|6
|10
|58
|0
|1
|8
|46
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|16
|23
|169
|1
|0
|18
|104
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|27
|37
|217
|0
|0
|12
|59
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|19
|33
|223
|1
|0
|12
|58
|1
|Week 15
|@Browns
|19
|40
|166
|1
|2
|7
|30
|0
|Week 16
|Cardinals
|15
|27
|170
|1
|1
|9
|97
|1
|Week 17
|Falcons
|20
|32
|268
|1
|0
|11
|45
|1
