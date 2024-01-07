Justin Fields has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Packers have allowed 212.4 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Fields leads Chicago with 2,414 passing yards, or 201.2 per game. Fields has thrown for 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season. Fields has also chipped in via the running game, running for 630 rushing yards (52.5 per game) and four touchdowns on 116 carries.

Fields vs. the Packers

Fields vs the Packers (since 2021): 5 GP / 187.6 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 187.6 PASS YPG / PASS TD Green Bay has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Packers have allowed 14 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Packers this season.

The 212.4 passing yards the Packers concede per contest makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Packers' defense ranks 18th in the NFL with 21 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Bears Player Previews

Justin Fields Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 199.5 (-115)

199.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has finished above his passing yards prop total in seven of 12 opportunities this year.

The Bears have passed 49.4% of the time and run 50.6% this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Fields' 6.8 yards per attempt rank 21st in the league.

In 10 of 12 games this season, Fields completed a touchdown pass, including multiple TD passes twice.

He has scored 20 of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (57.1%).

Fields accounts for 32.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his total 354 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Justin Fields Rushing Props vs the Packers

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-118)

Fields Rushing Insights

Fields has hit the rushing yards over in four of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

Fields has a rushing touchdown in four games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 22 red zone rushing carries (29.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 12/31/2023 Week 17 20-for-32 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cardinals 12/24/2023 Week 16 15-for-27 / 170 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 19-for-40 / 166 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 19-for-33 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 27-for-37 / 217 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs

