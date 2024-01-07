For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Jarred Tinordi a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Tinordi stats and insights

  • Tinordi is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • Tinordi has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Tinordi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 4-2
1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 4-1
1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 3-0
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 3 0 3 17:29 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 5-2
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

