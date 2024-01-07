Sunday's game that pits the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6) against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-6) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on January 7.

The Fighting Illini fell in their last outing 77-71 against Indiana on Sunday.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 70, Wisconsin 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Schedule Analysis

When the Fighting Illini defeated the UTEP Miners, who are ranked No. 217 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 81-71, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Fighting Illini have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Illinois is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Illinois has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

81-71 over UTEP (No. 217) on December 21

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 240) on November 7

90-58 at home over Canisius (No. 243) on November 26

74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 316) on December 6

89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 320) on November 29

Illinois Leaders

Kendall Bostic: 12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 66.7 FG%

12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 66.7 FG% Genesis Bryant: 14.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.9 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

14.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.9 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Adalia McKenzie: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Makira Cook: 13.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

13.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Camille Hobby: 7.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini average 74.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (173rd in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11 points per game.

