The Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) play a fellow Big Ten team, the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Illinois Players to Watch

Kendall Bostic: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Genesis Bryant: 15.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Adalia McKenzie: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Makira Cook: 12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Camille Hobby: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.2 BLK Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK Brooke Schramek: 10 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

