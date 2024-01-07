Equanimeous St. Brown will be running routes against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

St. Brown's five targets have led to four grabs for 44 yards (and an average of 11.0 per game).

St. Brown vs. the Packers

St. Brown vs the Packers (since 2021): 2 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

20 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Packers yield 212.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Packers have allowed 21 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 18th in league play.

Bears Player Previews

Equanimeous St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

St. Brown has 1.0% of his team's target share (five targets on 497 passing attempts).

He has averaged 8.8 yards per target (44 yards on five targets).

St. Brown does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

