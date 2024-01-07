Will Darnell Mooney Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darnell Mooney did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Mooney's stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Mooney has been targeted 61 times, with season stats of 414 yards on 31 receptions (13.4 per catch) and one TD. He also has two carries for five yards.
Darnell Mooney Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bears this week:
- D.J. Moore (LP/ankle): 92 Rec; 1300 Rec Yds; 8 Rec TDs
- Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 70 Rec; 678 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Mooney 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|61
|31
|414
|181
|1
|13.4
Mooney Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|7
|4
|53
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|4
|4
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|3
|2
|48
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|5
|4
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|4
|1
|41
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|6
|5
|82
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|4
|2
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|1
|1
|24
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|7
|2
|44
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|8
|2
|14
|0
|Week 16
|Cardinals
|4
|2
|5
|0
