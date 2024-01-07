Darnell Mooney did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Mooney's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Mooney has been targeted 61 times, with season stats of 414 yards on 31 receptions (13.4 per catch) and one TD. He also has two carries for five yards.

Darnell Mooney Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bears this week: D.J. Moore (LP/ankle): 92 Rec; 1300 Rec Yds; 8 Rec TDs Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 70 Rec; 678 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Mooney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 61 31 414 181 1 13.4

Mooney Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0 Week 9 @Saints 6 5 82 0 Week 10 Panthers 4 2 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 1 24 0 Week 12 @Vikings 3 2 6 0 Week 14 Lions 7 2 44 0 Week 15 @Browns 8 2 14 0 Week 16 Cardinals 4 2 5 0

