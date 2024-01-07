The Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore will be up against the Green Bay Packers' defense and Keisean Nixon in Week 18 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Bears receivers' matchup against the Packers pass defense.

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 184.1 11.5 6 35 10.16

D.J. Moore vs. Keisean Nixon Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore has hauled in 1,300 receiving yards on 92 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Chicago is having trouble in the passing game this season, with just 2,979 passing yards (186.2 per game). It ranks 22nd with 19 passing touchdowns.

The Bears have scored 351 points this season, ranking 16th in the league with 21.9 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 17th in the NFL with 5,303 total yards (331.4 per contest).

Chicago carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 31.1 times per game (eighth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bears rank 20th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 61 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 45.2%.

Keisean Nixon & the Packers' Defense

Keisean Nixon leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and six passes defended.

Defensively, Green Bay has allowed 3,398 passing yards, or 212.4 per game -- that puts the team 11th in the league.

The Packers are allowing 21.3 points per game, 14th in the league.

Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Keisean Nixon Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Keisean Nixon Rec. Targets 130 74 Def. Targets Receptions 92 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.1 58 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1300 75 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 81.3 4.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 505 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 1 Interceptions

