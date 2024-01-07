D.J. Moore vs. Keisean Nixon: Week 18 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore will be up against the Green Bay Packers' defense and Keisean Nixon in Week 18 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Bears receivers' matchup against the Packers pass defense.
Bears vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers
|184.1
|11.5
|6
|35
|10.16
D.J. Moore vs. Keisean Nixon Insights
D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense
- D.J. Moore has hauled in 1,300 receiving yards on 92 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Chicago is having trouble in the passing game this season, with just 2,979 passing yards (186.2 per game). It ranks 22nd with 19 passing touchdowns.
- The Bears have scored 351 points this season, ranking 16th in the league with 21.9 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 17th in the NFL with 5,303 total yards (331.4 per contest).
- Chicago carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 31.1 times per game (eighth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Bears rank 20th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 61 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 45.2%.
Keisean Nixon & the Packers' Defense
- Keisean Nixon leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and six passes defended.
- Defensively, Green Bay has allowed 3,398 passing yards, or 212.4 per game -- that puts the team 11th in the league.
- The Packers are allowing 21.3 points per game, 14th in the league.
- Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Green Bay this season.
- The Packers have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
D.J. Moore vs. Keisean Nixon Advanced Stats
|D.J. Moore
|Keisean Nixon
|Rec. Targets
|130
|74
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|92
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|14.1
|58
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1300
|75
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|81.3
|4.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|505
|3.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|0.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|8
|1
|Interceptions
