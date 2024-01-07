D.J. Moore has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Packers have conceded 212.4 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Moore's stat line features 92 catches for a team-best 1,300 yards and eight scores. He puts up 81.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 130 times.

Moore vs. the Packers

Moore vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to 20 opposing players this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Packers is allowing 212.4 yards per contest this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Packers' defense is 18th in the league by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (21 total passing TDs).

Bears Player Previews

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In seven of 16 games this year, Moore has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has 26.2% of his team's target share (130 targets on 497 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 130 times, averaging 10 yards per target (12th in NFL).

In six of 16 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (25.7% of his team's 35 offensive TDs).

Moore has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 12/31/2023 Week 17 13 TAR / 9 REC / 159 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 68 YDS / 1 TD 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 11 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

