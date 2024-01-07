Will Cole Kmet Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cole Kmet did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Kmet's stats can be found on this page.
Kmet's season stats include 678 yards on 70 receptions (9.7 per catch) and six touchdowns, plus three carries for two yards. He has been targeted 86 times.
Cole Kmet Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Bears have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- D.J. Moore (LP/ankle): 92 Rec; 1300 Rec Yds; 8 Rec TDs
- Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Bears vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Kmet 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|86
|70
|678
|286
|6
|9.7
Kmet Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|7
|5
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|6
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|9
|7
|85
|2
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|5
|5
|42
|1
|Week 6
|Vikings
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|10
|10
|79
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|8
|6
|55
|2
|Week 10
|Panthers
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|7
|7
|43
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|6
|5
|66
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|7
|5
|23
|1
|Week 16
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|107
|0
