Will Cole Guttman Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 7?
Can we anticipate Cole Guttman finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Calgary Flames at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Guttman stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Guttman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- On the power play, Guttman has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Guttman averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Guttman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|12:40
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:34
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|L 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
