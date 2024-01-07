The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the UTEP Miners (8-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 132.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago State vs. UTEP Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTEP -10.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score over 132.5 points.

The average total for Chicago State's games this season has been 133.7, 1.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Chicago State has compiled a 10-10-0 record against the spread.

Chicago State has won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Cougars have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +400 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago State has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago State vs. UTEP Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 6 50% 75.1 138.5 69.3 139.6 140.3 Chicago State 10 50% 63.4 138.5 70.3 139.6 139.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

Chicago State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

The Cougars have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.

The Cougars put up 5.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Miners give up (69.3).

Chicago State is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 69.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Chicago State vs. UTEP Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 3-9-0 0-1 4-8-0 Chicago State 10-10-0 4-2 8-12-0

Chicago State vs. UTEP Home/Away Splits

UTEP Chicago State 7-2 Home Record 3-5 0-4 Away Record 3-8 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 0-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 84.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 57.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.7 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-5-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.