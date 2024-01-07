The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) will try to end a five-game losing skid when visiting the UTEP Miners (8-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Chicago State matchup.

Chicago State vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline FanDuel UTEP (-9.5) 131.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Chicago State is 8-11-2 ATS this season.

The Cougars are 3-3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

UTEP has covered just twice in 12 games with a spread this season.

Miners games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

