How to Watch Chicago State vs. UTEP on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) will try to snap a five-game road losing streak at the UTEP Miners (8-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
Chicago State vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Miners have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Chicago State is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 119th.
- The Cougars put up 5.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Miners give up (69.3).
- Chicago State is 5-2 when it scores more than 69.3 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 58.7.
- At home, the Cougars give up 69.0 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.4.
- Chicago State makes more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (30.4%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|L 62-55
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 72-53
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
|1/15/2024
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
