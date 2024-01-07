The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) will try to snap a five-game road losing streak at the UTEP Miners (8-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Chicago State vs. UTEP Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Miners have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Chicago State is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 119th.
  • The Cougars put up 5.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Miners give up (69.3).
  • Chicago State is 5-2 when it scores more than 69.3 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 58.7.
  • At home, the Cougars give up 69.0 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.4.
  • Chicago State makes more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (30.4%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/30/2023 @ DePaul L 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kansas State L 62-55 Bramlage Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Oklahoma State L 72-53 Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/7/2024 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
1/10/2024 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center
1/15/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center

