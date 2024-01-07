The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) will try to snap a five-game road losing streak at the UTEP Miners (8-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Chicago State vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Miners have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Chicago State is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Cougars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 119th.

The Cougars put up 5.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Miners give up (69.3).

Chicago State is 5-2 when it scores more than 69.3 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 58.7.

At home, the Cougars give up 69.0 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.4.

Chicago State makes more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (30.4%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule