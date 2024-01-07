Sunday's game features the UTEP Miners (8-7) and the Chicago State Cougars (7-14) squaring off at Don Haskins Center (on January 7) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 win for UTEP.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Chicago State vs. UTEP Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Chicago State vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 71, Chicago State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. UTEP

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-7.2)

UTEP (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

UTEP is 3-9-0 against the spread, while Chicago State's ATS record this season is 10-10-0. The Miners have a 4-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 8-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. UTEP is 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests, while Chicago State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -144 scoring differential, falling short by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 63.4 points per game, 353rd in college basketball, and are giving up 70.3 per contest to rank 153rd in college basketball.

Chicago State ranks 349th in the country at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.7 fewer than the 36.1 its opponents average.

Chicago State knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.0 on average.

Chicago State wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.5 (257th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

