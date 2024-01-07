Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

1. Iowa

Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

15-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 103-69 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Purdue

@ Purdue Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Peacock

2. Indiana

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 24-4

13-1 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

43rd Last Game: W 91-69 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Opponent: Penn State

Penn State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: B1G+

3. Ohio State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

11-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 90-60 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: Rutgers

Rutgers Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Michigan State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 23-6

11-3 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: L 76-73 vs Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland

Maryland Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Maryland

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-11

10-4 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 72-64 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Nebraska

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

11-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th

37th Last Game: L 91-69 vs Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: Illinois

Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Penn State

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-9

10-4 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: W 95-55 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: B1G+

8. Minnesota

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 18-11

11-3 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 72-64 vs Maryland

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Michigan

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 19-11

11-4 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

64th Last Game: L 80-59 vs Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: Minnesota

Minnesota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Purdue

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 12-16

9-5 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 77-76 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Opponent: Iowa

Iowa Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Peacock

11. Illinois

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-19

6-7 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: L 67-61 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Wisconsin

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

8-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 67-61 vs Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern

Northwestern Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

13. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-11 | Projected Record: 7-24

6-11 | 7-24 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 103-69 vs Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Northwestern

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

6-9 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: L 90-60 vs Ohio State

Next Game