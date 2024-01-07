See how every Big East team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Big East Power Rankings

1. UConn

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 26-4
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: W 83-55 vs Georgetown

Next Game

  • Opponent: Providence
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SNY

2. Creighton

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 75-68 vs DePaul

Next Game

  • Opponent: Butler
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Marquette

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 23-6
  • Overall Rank: 41st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
  • Last Game: W 81-52 vs Xavier

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Seton Hall
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Seton Hall

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
  • Last Game: W 64-50 vs Butler

Next Game

  • Opponent: Marquette
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Villanova

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 52nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
  • Last Game: W 50-45 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgetown
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6. DePaul

  • Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Overall Rank: 86th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
  • Last Game: L 75-68 vs Creighton

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Marquette
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 88th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
  • Last Game: L 83-55 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Villanova
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8. St. John's (NY)

  • Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
  • Last Game: W 55-48 vs Providence

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Xavier
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9. Providence

  • Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Overall Rank: 123rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
  • Last Game: L 55-48 vs St. John's (NY)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UConn
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: SNY

10. Butler

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 128th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
  • Last Game: L 64-50 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Creighton
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

11. Xavier

  • Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 1-26
  • Overall Rank: 313th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
  • Last Game: L 81-52 vs Marquette

Next Game

  • Opponent: St. John's (NY)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

