The Green Bay Packers (8-8) host a NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Packers and Bears can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Bears vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 3 45 -155 +130

Bears vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The Bears have combined with their opponent to score more than 45 points in six of 16 games this season.

Chicago has had an average of 42.7 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Bears have gone 8-7-1 against the spread this year.

The Bears have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.

Chicago has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 3-6 in those contests.

Green Bay Packers

The average point total in Green Bay's games this season is 41.8, 3.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Packers are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers are 2-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Green Bay has gone 2-2 (50%).

Packers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 22.9 11 21.3 14 41.8 8 16 Bears 21.9 16 22.6 20 42.7 6 16

Bears vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three games.

In their past three contests, the Bears have gone over the total twice.

In NFC North games, the Bears are scoring fewer points (19.8) than their overall average (21.9) but also conceding fewer points (22.2) than overall (22.6).

The Packers have scored a total of 25 more points than their opponents this year (1.6 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 11 points (0.7 per game).

Packers

Green Bay has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

Green Bay's past three games have hit the over.

The Packers have fared better in divisional matchups, as they've scored 3.1 more points against teams in their division (26 points per game) compared to their overall season average (22.9 points per game). That said, they've given up 22 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 21.3 points per game in all games.

The Packers have outscored their opponents by a total of 25 points this season (1.6 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by just 11 points on the year (0.7 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.8 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 22.5 25.3 ATS Record 8-7-1 4-3-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-1 5-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 2-2 2-6

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.1 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 22.7 22.4 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 10-6-0 3-4-0 7-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-1 2-3

