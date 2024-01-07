The Green Bay Packers (8-8) are listed as 3-point favorites when they host the Chicago Bears (7-9) in an NFC North matchup on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 44 points.

The betting trends and insights for the Packers can be found below before they play the Bears.

Bears vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-3) 44 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-3) 44.5 -162 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Chicago vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: CBS

Bears vs. Packers Betting Insights

Chicago has covered the spread eight times in 16 games.

As 3-point underdogs or more, the Bears are 5-3-1 against the spread.

Of 16 Chicago games so far this year, nine have hit the over.

Green Bay has posted a 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Green Bay has hit the over in 10 of its 16 games with a set total (62.5%).

