The Green Bay Packers (8-8) and the Chicago Bears (7-9) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field in a battle of NFC North opponents.

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Bears Insights

The Bears score just 0.6 more points per game (21.9) than the Packers allow (21.3).

The Bears average 331.4 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 344.0 the Packers allow.

Chicago rushes for 145.3 yards per game, 13.7 more than the 131.6 Green Bay allows per outing.

The Bears have turned the ball over seven more times (25 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (18) this season.

Bears Away Performance

The Bears' average points scored on the road (19.0) is lower than their overall average (21.9). But their average points conceded in away games (25.4) is higher than overall (22.6).

The Bears' average yards gained in away games (305.0) is lower than their overall average (331.4). But their average yards conceded away from home (361.4) is higher than overall (317.4).

On the road, Chicago racks up 182.6 passing yards per game and gives up 278.9. That's less than it gains overall (186.2), and more than it allows (233.4).

The Bears' average rushing yards gained (122.4) and conceded (82.5) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 145.3 and 84.0, respectively.

On the road, the Bears convert 40.0% of third downs and allow 50.0% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (41.9%), and more than they allow (42.9%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at Cleveland L 20-17 FOX 12/24/2023 Arizona W 27-16 FOX 12/31/2023 Atlanta W 37-17 CBS 1/7/2024 at Green Bay - CBS

