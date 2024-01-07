Bears vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 18
Entering this week's action, the Chicago Bears (7-9) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday, January 7 at Lambeau Field, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .
Bears vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: CBS
Last time out, the Bears won 37-17 over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 33-10 in their last game.
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|Back
|Questionable
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Lucas Patrick
|OL
|Foot
|Questionable
|Patrick Scales
|LS
|Foot
|Questionable
|Kyler Gordon
|DB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|Thumb
|Out
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Elgton Jenkins
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|S
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Tedarrell Slaton
|DL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Isaiah McDuffie
|LB
|Concussion
|Doubtful
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Preston Smith
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Josh Myers
|OL
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Chest
|Questionable
|Luke Tenuta
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Chest
|Questionable
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Kidney
|Questionable
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Bears Season Insights
- From an offensive angle, the Bears are putting up 331.4 total yards per game (17th-ranked). They rank 12th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (317.4 total yards allowed per game).
- The Bears are accumulating 21.9 points per game on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 22.6 points per game (20th-ranked) on defense.
- From an offensive angle, the Bears are posting 186.2 passing yards per game (26th-ranked). They rank 22nd in the NFL defensively (233.4 passing yards allowed per game).
- Chicago has been top-five in rushing on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks second-best in rushing yards per game (145.3) and best in rushing yards surrendered per game (84).
- The Bears have registered 27 forced turnovers (third in NFL) and committed 25 turnovers (23rd in NFL) this season for a +2 turnover margin that ranks 13th in the NFL.
Bears vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Packers (-3)
- Moneyline: Packers (-155), Bears (+130)
- Total: 45 points
