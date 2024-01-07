Can we expect Alex Vlasic finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Calgary Flames at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

In one of 33 games this season, Vlasic scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Vlasic has picked up one assist on the power play.

Vlasic's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 123 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Devils 1 0 1 17:29 Away L 4-2 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 23:02 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:32 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:58 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:39 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

