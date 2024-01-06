Woodford County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Woodford County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metamora Township High School at Thornton Township High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.