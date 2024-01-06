Winnebago County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Winnebago County, Illinois today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winnebago High School at Bureau Valley High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Manlius, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Lutheran High School at Warren High School - Warren
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Warren, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntley High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Beloit High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Dixon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Rockford Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
