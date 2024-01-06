Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Williamson County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carterville High School at University High School - Normal

Game Time: 12:20 PM CT on January 6

12:20 PM CT on January 6 Location: St. Joseph, IL

St. Joseph, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Herrin High School at DuQuoin High School