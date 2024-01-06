Williamson County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Williamson County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carterville High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 12:20 PM CT on January 6
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herrin High School at DuQuoin High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: DuQuoin, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.