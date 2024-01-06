Will County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Will County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Argo Community High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield North High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Darien, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockport Township High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marian Catholic High School at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.