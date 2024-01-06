In Will County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Argo Community High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6

2:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield North High School at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6

2:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockport Township High School at Naperville Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6

6:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marian Catholic High School at Joliet Catholic Academy