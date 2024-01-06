The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-9) will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Western Hall. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions average five more points per game (67.8) than the Leathernecks give up (62.8).
  • Lindenwood (MO) has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.
  • Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.
  • The Leathernecks put up five more points per game (81.1) than the Lions allow (76.1).
  • When Western Illinois puts up more than 76.1 points, it is 9-0.
  • Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.
  • The Leathernecks are making 46% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Lions allow to opponents (48.6%).
  • The Lions shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Leathernecks concede.

Western Illinois Leaders

  • Raegan McCowan: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Addi Brownfield: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.4 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
  • Anna Deets: 13.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)
  • Mallory McDermott: 12 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (32-for-70)
  • Allie Meadows: 5.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

Western Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Cornell (IA) W 116-55 Western Hall
12/31/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville W 81-75 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 Southeast Missouri State L 72-66 Western Hall
1/6/2024 Lindenwood (MO) - Western Hall
1/11/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
1/13/2024 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena

