The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-9) will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Western Hall. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

The Lions average five more points per game (67.8) than the Leathernecks give up (62.8).

Lindenwood (MO) has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.

Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.

The Leathernecks put up five more points per game (81.1) than the Lions allow (76.1).

When Western Illinois puts up more than 76.1 points, it is 9-0.

Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.

The Leathernecks are making 46% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Lions allow to opponents (48.6%).

The Lions shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Leathernecks concede.

Western Illinois Leaders

Raegan McCowan: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Addi Brownfield: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.4 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.4 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Anna Deets: 13.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

13.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Mallory McDermott: 12 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (32-for-70)

12 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (32-for-70) Allie Meadows: 5.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

Western Illinois Schedule