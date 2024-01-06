How to Watch the Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-9) will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Western Hall. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison
- The Lions average five more points per game (67.8) than the Leathernecks give up (62.8).
- Lindenwood (MO) has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.
- Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.
- The Leathernecks put up five more points per game (81.1) than the Lions allow (76.1).
- When Western Illinois puts up more than 76.1 points, it is 9-0.
- Lindenwood (MO) has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.
- The Leathernecks are making 46% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Lions allow to opponents (48.6%).
- The Lions shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Leathernecks concede.
Western Illinois Leaders
- Raegan McCowan: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Addi Brownfield: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.4 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
- Anna Deets: 13.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)
- Mallory McDermott: 12 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (32-for-70)
- Allie Meadows: 5.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Cornell (IA)
|W 116-55
|Western Hall
|12/31/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 81-75
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|Southeast Missouri State
|L 72-66
|Western Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Western Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.