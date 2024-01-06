The Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Western Hall. The contest airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 136.5.

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Macomb, Illinois

Venue: Western Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Illinois -8.5 136.5

Western Illinois Betting Records & Stats

In six of 11 games this season, Western Illinois and its opponents have combined to total more than 136.5 points.

The average total in Western Illinois' contests this year is 138.9, 2.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Leathernecks have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Western Illinois (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 5.5% more often than Lindenwood (4-6-0) this year.

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Illinois 6 54.5% 72.1 139.2 66.9 138.5 140.6 Lindenwood 5 50% 67.1 139.2 71.6 138.5 138.0

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Leathernecks average 72.1 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 71.6 the Lions allow.

When Western Illinois puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Illinois 5-6-0 0-0 3-8-0 Lindenwood 4-6-0 2-4 5-5-0

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits

Western Illinois Lindenwood 6-1 Home Record 3-3 3-5 Away Record 1-5 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 83.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.5 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

