Saturday's contest at Western Hall has the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-3) squaring off against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-9) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-65 win, as our model heavily favors Western Illinois.

The Leathernecks are coming off of a 72-66 loss to Southeast Missouri State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 79, Lindenwood (MO) 65

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Leathernecks took down the No. 185-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Saint Thomas Tommies, 82-78, on December 2, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Western Illinois has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

82-78 at home over St. Thomas (No. 185) on December 2

95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 291) on November 12

78-75 at home over Omaha (No. 321) on December 5

81-75 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 323) on December 31

76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 339) on November 18

Western Illinois Leaders

Raegan McCowan: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 51.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Addi Brownfield: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.4 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.4 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Anna Deets: 13.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

13.9 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Mallory McDermott: 12 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (32-for-70)

12 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (32-for-70) Allie Meadows: 5.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 81.1 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball while giving up 62.8 per contest to rank 148th in college basketball) and have a +238 scoring differential overall.

The Leathernecks are scoring 87.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 67.3 points per contest.

Western Illinois is ceding 60.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (67.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.