The Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Western Hall. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood matchup.

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Illinois Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM Western Illinois (-8.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Illinois (-8.5) 136.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends

Western Illinois has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Leathernecks' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

Lindenwood has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

A total of five Lions games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.