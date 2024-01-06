Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Western Hall. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood matchup.
Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|Lindenwood Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Illinois (-8.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Western Illinois (-8.5)
|136.5
|-500
|+360
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends
- Western Illinois has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of three out of the Leathernecks' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Lindenwood has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- A total of five Lions games this year have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.