The Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) welcome in the Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Leathernecks make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • Western Illinois is 8-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Leathernecks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 337th.
  • The Leathernecks record just 0.5 more points per game (72.1) than the Lions give up (71.6).
  • Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Western Illinois puts up 83.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 62.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 20.7 points per contest.
  • At home, the Leathernecks are giving up 11.8 fewer points per game (60.6) than when playing on the road (72.4).
  • When playing at home, Western Illinois is making 1.9 more threes per game (7.0) than away from home (5.1). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (28.9%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Central Arkansas W 65-54 Farris Center
12/31/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville W 78-70 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 Southeast Missouri State W 68-61 Western Hall
1/6/2024 Lindenwood - Western Hall
1/11/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
1/13/2024 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena

