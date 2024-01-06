The Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) welcome in the Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois Stats Insights

The Leathernecks make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Western Illinois is 8-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Leathernecks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 337th.

The Leathernecks record just 0.5 more points per game (72.1) than the Lions give up (71.6).

Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Western Illinois puts up 83.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 62.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 20.7 points per contest.

At home, the Leathernecks are giving up 11.8 fewer points per game (60.6) than when playing on the road (72.4).

When playing at home, Western Illinois is making 1.9 more threes per game (7.0) than away from home (5.1). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (28.9%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule