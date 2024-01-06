How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) welcome in the Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Tennessee State vs Morehead State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Eastern Illinois vs Little Rock (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- The Leathernecks make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Western Illinois is 8-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Leathernecks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 337th.
- The Leathernecks record just 0.5 more points per game (72.1) than the Lions give up (71.6).
- Western Illinois has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Western Illinois puts up 83.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 62.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 20.7 points per contest.
- At home, the Leathernecks are giving up 11.8 fewer points per game (60.6) than when playing on the road (72.4).
- When playing at home, Western Illinois is making 1.9 more threes per game (7.0) than away from home (5.1). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (28.9%).
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|W 65-54
|Farris Center
|12/31/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 78-70
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 68-61
|Western Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lindenwood
|-
|Western Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
