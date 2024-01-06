Saturday's contest between the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) and the Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 73-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Western Illinois squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Western Hall

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 73, Lindenwood 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Illinois (-8.5)

Western Illinois (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.2

Western Illinois is 5-6-0 against the spread, while Lindenwood's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. A total of three out of the Leathernecks' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Lions' games have gone over. Western Illinois is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests, while Lindenwood has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks' +78 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.1 points per game (255th in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per outing (93rd in college basketball).

Western Illinois is third in the country at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 34.6 its opponents average.

Western Illinois makes 6.0 three-pointers per game (305th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 31.6% from deep while its opponents hit 29.5% from long range.

The Leathernecks' 90.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 285th in college basketball, and the 83.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 47th in college basketball.

Western Illinois has committed 3.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (270th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.5 (347th in college basketball).

