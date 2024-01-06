Can we expect Western Illinois to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Western Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 NR NR 282

Western Illinois' best wins

Western Illinois' signature win this season came on December 2 in an 82-78 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies. Raegan McCowan, in that signature win, dropped a team-best 30 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Mallory McDermott also played a part with 17 points, three rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 290/RPI) on November 12

78-75 at home over Omaha (No. 329/RPI) on December 5

86-72 at home over Chicago State (No. 333/RPI) on November 28

76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 337/RPI) on November 18

74-58 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 346/RPI) on January 6

Western Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Leathernecks are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Schedule insights

The Leathernecks have four games left versus teams above .500. They have 15 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Western Illinois has 15 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Western Illinois' next game

Matchup: UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

