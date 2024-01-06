For bracketology insights on Western Illinois and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Western Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 3-0 NR NR 220

Western Illinois' best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Western Illinois took down the Southern Jaguars at home on November 17. The final score was 88-80 in overtime. Jesiah West recorded a team-high 18 points with one rebound and two assists in the game versus Southern.

Next best wins

68-59 on the road over Green Bay (No. 215/RPI) on December 9

78-70 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 265/RPI) on December 31

68-61 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 325/RPI) on January 4

65-54 on the road over Central Arkansas (No. 339/RPI) on December 20

68-57 at home over Lindenwood (No. 344/RPI) on January 6

Western Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Schedule insights

Western Illinois has the 304th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Leathernecks' upcoming schedule includes 13 games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at WIU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Western Illinois' next game

Matchup: UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

