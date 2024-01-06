Vermilion County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Vermilion County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Hoopeston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.