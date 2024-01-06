The Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) will attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Flames have lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -12.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC Betting Records & Stats

UIC's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points five times.

The average point total in UIC's matchups this year is 135.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Flames' ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

UIC has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won four of those games.

This season, the Flames have won one of their three games when favored by at least -750 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from UIC, based on the moneyline, is 88.2%.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 5 45.5% 71.1 138.2 64.4 136.5 139.9 Valparaiso 7 53.8% 67.1 138.2 72.1 136.5 144

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

UIC went 9-12-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The 71.1 points per game the Flames put up are the same as the Beacons allow.

UIC has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 7-4-0 0-2 5-6-0 Valparaiso 7-6-0 3-1 4-9-0

UIC vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits

UIC Valparaiso 3-3 Home Record 4-5 2-3 Away Record 0-5 2-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 4-1-0 78.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.1 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

