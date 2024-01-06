UIC vs. Valparaiso January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC slate includes the UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Christian Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ethan Pickett: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaden Brownell: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 8.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ola Ajiboye: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
UIC vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Valparaiso AVG
|Valparaiso Rank
|236th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|66.8
|328th
|23rd
|62.9
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|157th
|162nd
|37.1
|Rebounds
|35.3
|241st
|288th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|132nd
|61st
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.6
|262nd
|69th
|15.8
|Assists
|12.6
|243rd
|252nd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.0
|114th
