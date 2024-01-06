The Missouri State Bears (8-3) welcome in the UIC Flames (8-5) after winning seven straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Flames put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 63.8 the Bears allow.

UIC is 8-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Missouri State has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The 63.2 points per game the Bears record are the same as the Flames give up.

Missouri State is 4-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

UIC has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.2 points.

The Bears are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Flames allow to opponents.

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 51.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 51.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Jaida McCloud: 7.5 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

7.5 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Danyel Middleton: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

12.8 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Dais'Ja Trotter: 11.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (19-for-69)

