The UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) will look to stop a three-game losing run when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Beacons have dropped eight games straight.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UIC vs. Valparaiso matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends

UIC has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Flames' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Valparaiso is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of four Beacons games this year have gone over the point total.

