How to Watch UIC vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest with the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC), losers of eight straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Missouri State vs Bradley (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Southern Illinois vs Illinois State (7:00 PM ET | January 6)
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- UIC is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Flames are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 257th.
- The Flames put up only 1.0 fewer point per game (71.1) than the Beacons allow (72.1).
- UIC has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.
UIC Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, UIC is putting up 17.1 more points per game (78.7) than it is in road games (61.6).
- When playing at home, the Flames are ceding 0.9 fewer points per game (65.5) than in away games (66.4).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, UIC has played better in home games this year, making 11.2 treys per game with a 45.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 29.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 67-66
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 62-50
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Murray State
|L 85-73
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|Valparaiso
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/13/2024
|Bradley
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
