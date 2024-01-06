The UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest with the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC), losers of eight straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

UIC is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Flames are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 257th.

The Flames put up only 1.0 fewer point per game (71.1) than the Beacons allow (72.1).

UIC has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, UIC is putting up 17.1 more points per game (78.7) than it is in road games (61.6).

When playing at home, the Flames are ceding 0.9 fewer points per game (65.5) than in away games (66.4).

When it comes to three-point shooting, UIC has played better in home games this year, making 11.2 treys per game with a 45.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 29.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

