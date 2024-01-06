Saturday's contest at Credit Union 1 Arena has the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 74-62 win, as our model heavily favors UIC.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UIC vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 74, Valparaiso 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-12.6)

UIC (-12.6) Computer Predicted Total: 136.2

UIC's record against the spread so far this season is 7-4-0, and Valparaiso's is 7-6-0. The Flames are 5-6-0 and the Beacons are 4-9-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, UIC has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Valparaiso has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other MVC Predictions

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames average 71.1 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per contest (40th in college basketball). They have a +94 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The 35.9 rebounds per game UIC averages rank 211th in the nation. Its opponents pull down 35.0 per outing.

UIC knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make at a 25.9% rate.

The Flames score 93.3 points per 100 possessions (217th in college basketball), while allowing 84.5 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

UIC has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (212th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (255th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.