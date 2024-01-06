Saturday's game at Great Southern Bank Arena has the UIC Flames (8-5) taking on the Missouri State Bears (8-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 victory for UIC, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Flames secured a 66-59 victory against Southern Illinois.

UIC vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 68, Missouri State 67

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames captured their signature win of the season on January 4, when they took down the Southern Illinois Salukis, who rank No. 173 in our computer rankings, 66-59.

The Bears have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

UIC 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 173) on January 4

67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 210) on November 6

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 212) on November 12

81-65 over UTEP (No. 216) on December 20

87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 298) on November 17

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 51.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 51.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Jaida McCloud: 7.5 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

7.5 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Danyel Middleton: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

12.8 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Dais'Ja Trotter: 11.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (19-for-69)

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames' +87 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.8 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (251st in college basketball).

