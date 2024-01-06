If you're seeking bracketology analysis of UIC and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How UIC ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-2 NR NR 154

UIC's best wins

UIC beat the No. 222-ranked (according to the RPI) Southern Illinois Salukis, 66-59, on January 4, which goes down as its best win of the season. Tara Green recorded a team-leading 23 points with nine rebounds and zero assists in the contest versus Southern Illinois.

Next best wins

67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 226/RPI) on November 6

81-65 over UTEP (No. 264/RPI) on December 20

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 287/RPI) on November 12

87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 309/RPI) on November 17

79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 314/RPI) on November 19

UIC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, UIC has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Flames have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

UIC is facing the 261st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Flames' 17 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records above .500.

In terms of UIC's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UIC's next game

Matchup: UIC Flames vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

UIC Flames vs. Northern Iowa Panthers Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

