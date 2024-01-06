If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of UIC and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How UIC ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-3 NR NR 193

UIC's best wins

Against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on November 14, UIC captured its signature win of the season, which was a 72-67 road victory. With 23 points, Isaiah Rivera was the top scorer against Loyola Chicago. Second on the team was Toby Okani, with 20 points.

Next best wins

89-79 over George Washington (No. 160/RPI) on November 25

55-49 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on December 8

89-68 at home over Western Michigan (No. 279/RPI) on December 16

70-40 over Middle Tennessee (No. 300/RPI) on November 24

70-64 at home over Valparaiso (No. 309/RPI) on January 6

UIC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

Based on the RPI, the Flames have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Flames are 4-4 -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UIC has the 249th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Flames have 13 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UIC has 13 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UIC's next game

Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers vs. UIC Flames

Northern Iowa Panthers vs. UIC Flames Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

