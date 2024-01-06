When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Southern Illinois be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Southern Illinois ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-2 NR NR 222

Southern Illinois' best wins

Southern Illinois' signature win this season came in a 55-52 victory on November 23 over the Charlotte 49ers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 91) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Charlotte was Laniah Randle, who put up 22 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

75-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 196/RPI) on December 9

66-55 over George Washington (No. 218/RPI) on November 24

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 309/RPI) on November 7

75-66 at home over Valparaiso (No. 337/RPI) on January 6

77-53 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 352/RPI) on December 6

Southern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Southern Illinois has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Southern Illinois is playing the 151st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Salukis have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of SIU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Southern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Illinois State Redbirds vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

Illinois State Redbirds vs. Southern Illinois Salukis Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

